The new device changes the bioelectric field of cells. It will help treat cancer and other illnesses

Researchers at the University of Viterbi School of Engineering have created a molecular device that can manipulate the surrounding bioelectric field.

The new triangle-shaped device is made up of two small molecules linked together – much smaller than a virus and the size of a DNA strand.

It is a completely new material for “reading and writing” an electric field that does not damage cells and tissues. Each of the two molecules connected by a short chain of carbon atoms has a separate function: one acts as a “sensor” or detector that measures the local electric field when red light is triggered; the second modifier molecule generates additional electrons when exposed to blue light.

The new organic device is not intended for humans; it will partially reside inside and outside the cell membrane for in vitro experiments.

Since the molecule can invade tissue, it has the ability to non-invasively measure electric fields and generate ultra-fast, high-resolution 3D images of neural networks. This could play a critical role for other researchers, in which the authors test the effectiveness of new drugs, or observe changes in conditions such as pressure and oxygen. Unlike other instruments, it does its job without damaging healthy cells or tissues or requiring genetic manipulation of the system.

This multifunctional imaging agent is already compatible with existing microscopes. The new method can be used in areas from biology to neurology and physiology. Experts will be able to ask new types of questions about biological systems and their responses to various stimuli: drugs and environmental factors. Research text

In addition, a modifier molecule, by changing the electric field of cells, can pointwise damage one point. This may help for future research in determining the cascading effect, for example, in the entire network of cells in the brain or heart.