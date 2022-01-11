The new head of the European Parliament will be elected on January 18

The election of the new head of the European Parliament is scheduled for January 18, while the functions of the speaker will be transferred to the first deputy Robert Metsola, the press service of the parliament said in a statement.

The President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, died at the age of 66 on Tuesday night at the cancer center of the Italian city of Aviano, where he was hospitalized at the end of December due to a serious complication related to the dysfunction of the immune system.

“According to the current statute of the European Parliament, the first deputy head of the institute will temporarily serve as chairman until the election of a new chairman. As originally expected before Sassoli’s sudden death, the election of a new EP chairman for a second term will take place on January 18 during the plenary session in Strasbourg,” the document says.

Earlier, the media wrote that Sassoli, due to health problems, did not plan to participate in the elections of the president of the European Parliament, scheduled for January this year. The largest faction in the European Parliament, the European People’s Party (EPP), reported that it had chosen its candidate for the post of speaker. The current Vice-Speaker, representative of Malta Roberta Metsola, will become a single candidate from the EPP. She may become the first female President of the European Parliament since 1999.

David Sassoli was elected to the post in early July 2019. He was a candidate of the Social Democrats S&D party and was elected by a majority vote on the results of the second round of voting.

The Speaker of the EP is elected every 2.5 years. The election of the speaker may include up to four rounds. In the case of the fourth round, the Speaker is elected by a majority vote of the two candidates who gained a majority in the third round. The Speaker may hold his seat for more than one term. The Chairman of the EP directs the activities of the Parliament, chairs the plenary sessions, and represents the Parliament at the international level. The head of the EP has 14 vice-speakers elected by one round.

The next elections of deputies of the European Parliament will be held in 2024.