The new mayor of New York Eric Adams intends to strengthen the fight against crime

The new mayor of New York, Eric Adams, in his first address to the residents of the city, said that he intends to direct additional resources to the fight against violent crimes, but at the same time to reform the city’s police department. His introduction was broadcast on the resources of the city Hall.

“We are told that we have to choose between public safety and respect for civil rights,” he said. – But we can have both. Therefore, I intend to direct more resources to the fight against violent crimes and at the same time I will work with the leadership of the police to carry out its reform.”

Adams did not specify what this reform would mean and what additional resources would be used to combat crime, the growth of which many residents of the metropolis complain about.

The new mayor of New York also called the fight against the pandemic an important task as the head of the city, but also did not announce specific measures in this direction. He made it clear that he would not like to introduce a new lockdown, but did not give a clear answer about plans in this regard. “Despite the coronavirus and the fact that the pandemic continues, New York is not closed, it is open and continues to live, because it is stronger than the pandemic,” he said.

The mayor called the development of the city’s economy the third important task in order to help its most disadvantaged residents, but did not specify exactly what steps were being discussed.

Adams, who previously served as the head of the Brooklyn borough, and before that worked in the city police, took office as mayor of the largest American metropolis on January 1. This is the second black mayor in the history of the city. Like his predecessor Bill de Blasio, Adams belongs to the Democratic Party, although he takes more centrist positions. However, in order to implement his plans, Adams will have to find a common language with the city council – the legislative assembly of the city, where the positions of progressive Democrats who adhere to left-wing political views are strong.