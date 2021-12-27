The new robotic arm makes salad, steak and serves ice cream. This will reduce the risk of transmitting germs.

A robotic arm has been installed in the dining room at a California Air Force base that prepares food.

A robotic arm named Alfred appears at Travis Air Force Base in Northern California. It was created to reduce the amount of food waste, as well as to reduce the risk of microbial transmission and to relieve workers.

According to a government contract, the development has machine vision and a program for recognizing ingredients. Therefore, the robotic arm can cut and collect salad, serve ice cream, and fry a steak. All processes take no more than 15 minutes.

Alfred developed Boston-based startup Dexai Robotics. The company shared pictures in which a robotic arm puts food in bowls in the kitchen of the establishment.

Robohand can help relieve the kitchen staff so that they can focus on other tasks, such as grilling food or fulfilling orders for the flight kitchen.

Each ingredient takes eight seconds, and a full order takes a few minutes. The system tracks every order and alerts you when products are running out or shows you which ingredients are the most popular.

If the experiment with Alfred is successful, the robotic arm will be placed in ten more military canteens.