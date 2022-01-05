The new thermometer needs to be shaken to get enough energy to work

There is a new digital thermometer BCool that works without a battery.

BCool is capable of reading body temperature in the range of 35 to 43.2 ° C, plus or minus 0.2 ° C.

Digital thermometers are easy to use, but they can run out of power at the most unexpected moment. This is where the BCool thermometer comes in handy, you just need to shake it a few times to turn it on. The device has a built-in supercapacitor instead of a battery.

The developers note that it must be shaken several times and this will be enough to create an electric charge. It is enough for one dimension. The readings are taken non-invasively, you need to press the device button and slowly move the infrared sensor over the forehead – it does not have to touch the skin.

As a result, the body temperature of a person is displayed on the device, the data is transmitted wirelessly via Bluetooth to a special application on iOS / Android. This app can be used to track and record the temperature of multiple family members. Users can send this information to their doctor if needed.

BCool is waterproof, mercury-free and the housing is made from recycled plastic. The device won an Innovation Awards at CES 2022 and will be available in the fourth quarter of this year for $ 79.