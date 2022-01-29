The northeast of the USA is preparing for snow storms and a sharp cold snap

The governors of Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York have declared a state of emergency.

Residents of New York and the New England region are preparing for a severe cold snap, winds and blizzards. The level of the new snow cover can be up to two feet (60 cm). This is one of the worst forecasts in recent times.

Forecasts of a potentially violent storm that moved to the East Coast of the country after it formed in the Atlantic Ocean off the coasts of North and South Carolina forced airlines to cancel 5,000 flights this weekend and delay more than 8,000.

The governors of Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York have declared a state of emergency and warned of possible power outages. Authorities have urged motorists to abandon most trips.

“It’s going to be a very strong storm, probably one of the strongest in the last few years. Conditions are expected to make travel and travel almost impossible, and we urge everyone to stay home as much as possible tonight and tomorrow,” Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said at a press conference.

The U.S. National Weather Service issued a flood warning for coastal areas, and the Amtrak railway company canceled passenger services in most of the region.

“We will be actively monitoring the predicted effects of the hurricane and working closely with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to make sure we are ready to meet any federal assistance needs that may arise in your community,” Department of Homeland Security Adviser Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall said Friday evening.