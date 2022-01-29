The number of Apple gadgets is named

The number of Apple gadgets is close to two billion.

The number of active Apple devices was 1.8 billion units. This is reported by the publication Appleinsider.

Journalists refer to the quarterly report of the American company. According to Apple, at the beginning of 2022, the number of active devices of the brand approached two billion and amounted to about 1.8 billion units. The concept of active gadgets refers to the devices that their owners currently use.

Apple experts noted a significant jump: in 2021, the company counted 1.65 billion gadgets – smartphones, tablets, computers and other devices. The main reason for the growth of the company’s analysts called the increased demand for brand devices during the pandemic.

According to the company’s analysts, from 2019 to 2020, about 100 million devices were added to the Apple ecosystem, from 2020 to 2021 — 150 million, until 2022 — about 150 million more. Apple’s revenue for the quarter from October to December 2021 amounted to $123.9 billion, which is 11 percent more than a year earlier. During the holiday quarter, iPhone sales alone generated $76.1 billion in revenue.