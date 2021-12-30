The number of applications for unemployment benefits in the United States has decreased

Thus, the increase in the incidence of coronavirus has not yet affected employment.

The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday announced a reduction in the number of initial applications for unemployment benefits. This indicates that the increase in the incidence of coronavirus to a record level has not yet affected employment.

Last week, the number of applications for benefits fell to 198,000 seasonally adjusted for the week. The revised figure for the week before last is 206,000. At the beginning of this month, the number of applications fell to the level of 1969.

Economists polled by Reuters predicted 208,000 applications over the past week.

The number of applications usually increases during the cold season, but an acute shortage of labor has changed this seasonal pattern, which has led to a decrease in the number of applications seasonally adjusted in recent weeks. If weekly volatility is not taken into account, labor market conditions are tightening. The unemployment rate is at its lowest level in 21 months, amounting to 4.2 percent.

At the end of October, a record number of vacancies were opened – 11 million. The increase in wages against the background of the desire of companies to hire new employees in conditions of labor shortage helps to support consumer spending.

In the third quarter, the U.S. economy grew by 2.3 percent year-on-year, while the growth rate of consumer spending was 2 percent. Growth of up to 7.2 percent is expected in the fourth quarter. According to forecasts of economists polled by Reuters, GDP growth for the whole of 2021 will be 5.6 percent, which will be the highest since 1984. In 2020, a decrease of 3.4 percent was recorded.

Currently, there are questions about how sustainable this growth will be, given the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, due to which the incidence of COVID-19 reached a record level, exceeding even the figures of last winter. In addition, the $1.75 trillion domestic investment plan promoted by the Biden administration has not yet received support in the Senate.

Amid these uncertainties, some economists have begun to lower their growth estimates for next year.