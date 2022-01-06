The number of COVID-19 cases in the world for the first time exceeded two million in a day

The number of people infected with coronavirus in the world per day for the first time during the pandemic exceeded two million. This was reported by the World Health Organization (WHO). Seven thousand patients died in a day.

On Tuesday, January 4, more than one million COVID-19 infections were detected in the United States for the first time in the entire pandemic – almost twice the previous daily maximum set a few days ago.

The increase in the incidence of coronavirus in the world is associated with a new strain of Omicron, which was first identified in South Africa. Doctors believe that the new version of the virus is more contagious and can be transmitted, including vaccinated, but the course of the disease is easier, and patients do not have to be hospitalized.

In the world, the United States has been in first place in the number of detected COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. There are almost 56 million infected people registered there. In second place is India, where more than 35 million cases have been recorded. Brazil is in third place. More than 22 million people have fallen ill in the country.