The number of hospitalizations of children with COVID-19 increased in the U.S. by almost 50% in a week

Such a sharp increase is caused by the rapid spread of the Omicron strain, experts noted.

The number of hospitalizations of children with coronavirus infection increased in the United States over the past week by 48.2% compared to the previous similar period and amounted to an average of 305 people per day. This was reported by CNN on Wednesday, citing data from the U.S. Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As experts explained, such a sharp increase, only 10.7% lower than the peak figures of late August – early September, when an average of 342 children were admitted to hospitals with COVID per day, is caused by the rapid spread of a more contagious Omicron strain. So, in New York, according to the CDC, the number of hospitalizations of children has increased fivefold over the current month, and in Washington it has almost doubled, and doctors expect further growth.

“I think we will witness a further increase in these indicators to levels not previously observed,” Stanley Spinner, chief physician and vice president of the Texas Children’s Emergency Medical Center, told the TV channel. “The number of [hospital admissions] continues to increase over the Christmas period, and we expect a further increase this week.” He suggested that the number of infections will increase during the New Year holidays and with it the number of hospitalizations.

According to the TV channel, doctors in other states are preparing for a similar scenario. They predict that January will be a very difficult month for the incidence of COVID-19. “We have a very “interesting” couple of weeks ahead of us: during the Christmas holidays, the children will communicate a lot with everyone, <…> and then we will send them all to school. Everyone is waiting, wondering how it will all end,” Claudia Hoyen, director of the infectious diseases department at the Children’s Hospital in Cleveland (Ohio), explained to CNN.

As Spinner pointed out, if with the spread of the Omicron strain, the number of hospitalizations in adults increases relatively slowly, then in children it is growing rapidly. “This, of course, causes us concern, especially for those who are under five years old and who have not been vaccinated, and for those who are over five years old, but who have not yet been fully vaccinated or have not been vaccinated at all,” he said.