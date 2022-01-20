The number of infected at U.S. military bases in Japan exceeded 6.3 thousand

The largest number of infected, 4,141 people, was recorded at bases in Okinawa Prefecture.

The number of people infected with coronavirus at U.S. military bases in Japan as of January 19 reached 6,350. This was announced on Thursday during a debate at the plenary session of the upper house of Parliament by Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi.

“Among the infected, the largest number, 4,141 people, was recorded at US military bases in Okinawa Prefecture,” the minister explained. About 70% of the facilities of the U.S. Armed Forces in Japan are concentrated on this island.

The Minister noted that the government of the country is seeking more effective measures from the American military command to combat infections at bases.

In particular, in the first half of January, Japan and the United States reached an agreement that military personnel would not leave their places of deployment unnecessarily. The U.S. command also promised to take measures to ensure that personnel strictly wear masks at bases.

A sharp increase in coronavirus infections was detected at the end of December at several American facilities, including the Camp Hansen Marine Corps Base in Okinawa and the Iwakuni Air Base on the main Japanese island of Honshu. The infection was brought there by military personnel recently transferred to Japan as part of the rotation. As it turned out, they did not pass PCR tests before and after the move, because they were vaccinated. Now this practice has been canceled.

In total, more than 50 thousand American troops are stationed in Japan, including a marine division on the island of Okinawa.