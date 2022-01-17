The number of patents issued in the world in the field of AI has increased eightfold in five years

According to IFI Claims, IBM has become the leader.

Patent activity in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies has grown several times in the world over the past five years – the number of patents granted has increased from 10 thousand to 80 thousand in 2021. The leader was the American company IBM, follows from the data of a study conducted by the largest aggregator of patent data IFI Claims.

IFI Claims analyzed which countries and companies are most actively registering rights to inventions in the field of computer systems based on biological models or neural networks. The largest increase in the number of patents granted was shown by the patent class, which combines computer systems based on biological models or using physical material of biological origin to perform calculations.

“The Claims Direct database shows that over the past five years, the number of patents granted in this area has increased from 10 thousand to 80 thousand in 2021. IBM became the leader – 1,813 applications for inventions. Among the American companies that are actively developing research projects using neural networks are also Google (1,167), Adobe (580), Intel (1,131) and Microsoft (948). In China, Baidu (317), Tencent (306), Huawei (272) are leading, in Europe – Bosch (590) and Siemens (333),” the results of the study indicate.

According to Mike Baycroft, head of IFI Claims Patent Services, the pace of patenting is also growing in such a technological area as artificial life. “Life-simulating computers based on the simulation of virtual individual or collective forms of life – for example, a single “avatar,” social simulations, virtual worlds or particle swarm optimization (patent class G06N 3/006) – these are just a few technologies that use the heuristic potential of biological approaches,” he said.

For example, if in 2017 IBM registered one invention in this field, then by 2021 – 77. Over the past five years, IBM has received the largest number of patents – 160, Microsoft – 110, FANUC – 84, Deepmind – 74, Samsung – 72, Accenture – 70, Strong Force – 63, Google – 58. According to Maria Doroshenko, CEO of LegalPics, the largest technology market in the field of AI is the USA. “IBM is an established leader in terms of patenting in the field of AI technologies. The country also has a well-developed venture investment system, which undoubtedly encourages entrepreneurs to take their place under the American sun, and not only in Silicon Valley,” she said. According to her, fixing the rights to technology is difficult and expensive, “but it is justified” because the company receives a “strong patent,” which is practically a guarantee of investment protection.