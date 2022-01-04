The number of patients with COVID in U.S. hospitals for the first time exceeded 100 thousand

Currently, 18.5 thousand people infected with coronavirus are in intensive care units.

More than 100 thousand people with coronavirus in the United States have been placed in hospitals, for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, the number of COVID patients who are simultaneously in U.S. hospitals has exceeded the six-digit mark.

According to the latest data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 103,329 people were registered in American hospitals with COVID in the conditions of the spread of the Omicron strain. Currently, there are 18.5 thousand people infected with coronavirus in intensive care units – a quarter of all patients in intensive care wards.

According to Johns Hopkins University, which conducts calculations based on information from federal and local authorities, over 1 million cases of coronavirus-caused disease have been detected in the country over the past day, which has become a new anti-record. As the Bloomberg agency notes, the university’s data may not reflect the real situation, since many Americans take coronavirus tests at home and do not report the results to the leading statistical agencies.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 56 million cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the United States; more than 820 thousand people have died from the disease caused by it. The country continues to occupy the first place in the world in these two indicators.