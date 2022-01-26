The oldest male gorilla has died in the USA

The gorilla named Ozzie was 61 years old.

A male gorilla named Ozzie, the oldest male gorilla in the world, died on Tuesday at the age of 61, the press service of the Atlanta Zoo in Georgia reported.

“The Atlanta Zoo family is saddened to announce the passing of Ozzie, the oldest male gorilla in the world, at the age of 61,” the statement said.

It is noted that Ozzie was the third in the list of centenarians of this genus of primates in the world and the oldest gorilla at the Atlanta Zoo. The causes of death of the animal, which belonged to the species of western lowland gorillas, have not yet been established, but recently Ozzie has experienced loss of appetite and weakness.

The male Ozzie was the last representative of the first gorilla population that arrived at the Atlanta Zoo in the 80s of the XX century. In 2009, he was the first of his kind to learn an independent procedure for checking blood pressure. Ozzie has offspring in three generations.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, the population of Western lowland gorillas has decreased by 60% over the past 25 years due to poaching and diseases. They reproduce relatively slowly, the female gives birth to one cub every five years.