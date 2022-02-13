The oldest surviving Porsche car is on display at the brand museum

The oldest car of the brand is on display in the museum of the German automobile concern Porsche. This vehicle was developed in 1898.

The machine is named Egger-Lohner C.2 Phaeton. It took the museum staff more than a year to prepare for the display of this car. So, the reconstruction of the hall in which the car now stands was specially carried out. Ferdinand Porsche personally worked on the creation of this vehicle.

A feature of the Egger-Lohner C.2 Phaeton was that the engine was located in front of the rear axle, and the front wheels controlled it. This made it possible to make the operation of the car as fast as possible and at the same time, safe. In the future, this model was used as a base for the creation of other cars of the brand.

The car’s engine had a power of 2.9 horsepower. The maximum speed of the Egger-Lohner C.2 Phaeton was 35 kilometers per hour. The power reserve was designed for 79 kilometers.

The management of the Porsche concern honors and remembers the history of the brand, constantly offering various specially prepared compositions in the brand museum. Anyone who wants to learn more about what the oldest car of the German company was can visit it. It is still unknown exactly how long the exhibition will last. But the installation was arranged in such a way that you can study it in detail from all sides.