The omicron strain is actively spreading in India: the country began to vaccinate adolescents

Since January 2022, India has begun vaccinating adolescents over 15 years of age against COVID-19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced this.

On Monday, India began a vaccination program against the novel coronavirus among adolescents aged 15-18. This is how the authorities are trying to avoid a repeat of the COVID-19 outbreak last year. Then more than 200,000 people across the country died due to the spring wave of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Since then, healthcare professionals have administered more than 1.4 billion doses of the vaccine, but less than half of India’s population is still fully vaccinated, according to government figures. There are many teenagers among them. Amid the spread of the new infectious strain of omicron, authorities have approved a vaccination program for adolescents.

Officials are concerned about the emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus and the sudden rise in daily infections. Because of this, new restrictions were introduced in some of India’s largest urban centers last week. Bars and restaurants in New Delhi and Bangalore should limit attendance to 50%. In Mumbai, authorities have banned public gatherings of more than four people from 9 pm to 6 am and limited the number of guests at wedding ceremonies to 50. India now has the second largest number of cases in the world, with nearly 35 million confirmed infections.