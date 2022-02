The opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games began at the Beijing National Stadium “Bird’s Nest.”

The teams of the participating countries will enter the stadium in the order based on the Chinese alphabet. Representatives of Greece will be the first to appear at the event.

In total, representatives of 95 countries will take part in the parade of athletes.

The 24th Winter Olympics will be held from February 4 to 20. 109 sets of medals will be awarded during the competition.