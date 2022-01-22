The organizer of illegal migration was detained in the United States after the death of four Indians from the cold

Two minors are among the dead.

U.S. citizen Steve Shand was detained by the country’s authorities on suspicion of illegally transporting Indians from Canada to the United States. As the NDTV TV channel reported on Saturday, citing information received from the Minnesota State Prosecutor’s office, this happened in connection with the investigation of the deaths of four Indians from the cold, including two minors who tried to get to the United States.

47-year-old Shand was detained when he was traveling in a car with two passengers who turned out to be immigrants from India without documents. During the search operation, five more Indians were found who had crossed the border without documents and were waiting for a car to pick them up, NDTV reports. It is assumed that there is a group operating in the United States and Canada specializing in the illegal transportation of Indians to the United States.

Earlier, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police of the province of Manitoba reported that the bodies of four people – two adults, a teenager and a baby – were found on the Canadian side near the border with the United States. It turned out that these were Indian citizens who tried to cross into American territory. They obviously got lost in the snow at night and froze due to the severe cold that has settled in the area in recent days.

Indian Ambassador to Canada Ajay Bisaria confirmed the Indian citizenship of the four victims. “This is a serious tragedy. An Indian consular team is heading from Toronto to Manitoba for coordination and assistance. We will work with the Canadian authorities to investigate these alarming events,” he wrote on his Twitter page.

On Friday, Indian Foreign Minister Subramaniyam Jaishankar said he was shocked by the news of the deaths of four Indian citizens on the U.S.-Canada border. He said that he demanded that the Indian ambassadors in these countries urgently respond to the incident.