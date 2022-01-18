The patch provides tactile feedback between human and robot

Chinese scientists have created an unusual electronic skin. Its peculiarity is that it provides tactile feedback between a human and a robot.

A team of researchers from the City University of Hong Kong, Dalian University of Technology, Tsinghua University and China University of Electronic Science and Technology have developed a flexible skin patch that can provide tactile feedback between a human and a robot. The scientists published their results in the journal Science Advance.

Now engineers are actively developing robots that can be remotely controlled by a human operator. But, as the researchers note, most of these systems are cumbersome and difficult to manage. They also tend to provide little feedback, mostly a video feed. In a new study, Chinese scientists sought to develop a more user-friendly system. To this end, they created a special electronic skin – a flexible patch that can be attached to the skin of a human controller. It captures both movement and stressors such as twisting and turning. The new epidermal system was named CL-HMI.

The patch has sensors to read information from its own detectors, wireless transmitters to send the information it receives, and small vibrating magnets to help with tactile feedback. Groups of patches are placed on the operator’s skin at important locations, such as the crease on the front of the arm above the elbow. Some sensors in the patch consist of wires arranged in a zigzag pattern. They stretch out straighter as the patch flexes, providing information about body movement, such as flexing or releasing the arm at the elbow.

All the combined patch data allows the operator to control the remote robot without wearing bulky gear. But there’s more to the system: patches are also applied to parts of the robot so that the operator can get feedback. For example, applying patches to the robot’s fingertips will allow the operator to feel the firmness of the object held by the robot through tiny vibrating magnets.