BY Ivan Maltsev
The Pentagon announced a successful U.S. counter-terrorism operation in Syria

No casualties or casualties were recorded on the American side.

The United States military conducted a counter-terrorism operation in northwestern Syria on Wednesday evening. This is stated in a statement by Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby, published on the website of the defense department.

“American special forces under the control of the Central Command [of the U.S. Armed Forces conducted a counter-terrorism mission in northwestern Syria this evening. The mission was successful,” the statement reads.

As noted, there were no victims or injured on the American side. The press service of the U.S. Department of Defense does not provide other details.

