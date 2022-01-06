The Pentagon reported that the Defense Minister is working, despite the COVID

Department spokesman John Kirby said Lloyd Austin is in good spirits.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin continues to work actively, despite being infected with COVID, his condition does not cause doctors any concerns. This was announced at a regular briefing by Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby.

“He, of course, remains sick with COVID. However, the symptoms are weakly expressed, as I mentioned earlier, have the nature of lesions of the upper respiratory tract – stuffiness of the nose, a slight cough, such consequences,” said a representative of the U.S. military department, commenting on Austin’s health. According to Kirby, the minister did not even have to be taken for examination to the Walter Reed Military Medical Center in the suburbs of the U.S. capital. “He is recovering at home after he was diagnosed,” the spokesman said.

According to the information provided by Kirby, Austin is in a “good mood,” participates in various virtual meetings and other similar work events. The head of the U.S. Defense Ministry on Friday will take part in virtual negotiations in the “two plus two” format with Japan, the Pentagon representative stressed. “<…> He will participate [in these consultations] virtually, from home. I would not expect him to return to the workplace before the end of this week,” Kirby said.

68-year-old Austin announced the discovery of a new coronavirus on January 2. He was fully vaccinated against COVID, received the third dose of the vaccine in October. Austin explained at the same time that he does not transfer authority to others. At face-to-face events, he is temporarily represented by the First Deputy Secretary of Defense of the United States Kathleen Hicks.