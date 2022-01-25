The Pentagon said it is ready to transfer 8.5 thousand troops to Europe

The Pentagon did not rule out that U.S. troops in Europe could be strengthened “before the invasion of Ukraine.”

At the same time, the press secretary of the U.S. Defense Department, John Kirby, stressed that no troops are being sent now.

The United States may send additional military forces to Europe even before Russia’s alleged Western invasion of Ukraine. This was stated by the press secretary of the U.S. Defense Department, John Kirby.

“I cannot rule out the fact that some strengthening may occur before this moment [of the invasion], because we want to make sure that we are fully prepared,” he said on CNN.

Kirby stressed that “no troops are being sent there now,” and added that currently “indicators are being worked out,” when they appear, a decision will be made on sending the military.

