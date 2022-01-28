The Pentagon said that the U.S. military will not take part in hostilities in Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that Washington has not yet transferred any forces to Europe in connection with Ukraine.

The U.S. military will not take part in any military actions in Ukraine. This was stated on Friday by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, speaking to reporters at the Pentagon.

“U.S. President [Joe Biden] has made it clear that he does not intend to send combat troops to Ukraine in order to conduct combat operations,” he said.

Austin was asked if the U.S. was sending additional forces to the European region because of Ukraine. “To be honest, we did not transfer any troops,” the head of the Pentagon replied. The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) who spoke with him U.S. Armed Forces General Mark Milley confirmed his words: “I just want to repeat the words of the Minister: we have not deployed any units. We haven’t sent anyone [to Europe] yet.”

Milley also stressed that the United States does not have offensive weapons and permanent forces in Ukraine. “If Russia invades Ukraine, it will not pass without consequences. There are a small number of advisers and instructors of the United States and NATO in Ukraine,” he argued. – The United States has no offensive weapons systems in Ukraine and no permanent forces. Our role is limited.”