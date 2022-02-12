The Pentagon said that the United States decided to send another 3 thousand military to Poland

The ministry said that they will arrive in the country by the beginning of next week.

An additional 3,000 U.S. troops are expected to arrive in Poland by early next week. This was reported by a high-ranking Pentagon representative.

“At the direction of President [U.S. Joe Biden], Secretary of Defense [U.S. Lloyd] Austin today ordered to send to Poland the remaining 3 thousand soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division of the U.S. Armed Forces <…>. These troops will leave the Fort Bragg base (in the state of North Carolina) over the next few days. They are expected to be in place by the beginning of next week,” he said, stressing that additional U.S. forces are being sent to Poland on a temporary basis.

Earlier, this was reported by Reuters. According to his sources, this decision was made in the light of Russia’s recent exercises in Belarus and the Black Sea. It is noted that the mentioned military are serving as part of the 82nd Airborne Division, and not the U.S. forces in Europe.

One of the agency’s interlocutors called this deployment of the American contingent “significant.”