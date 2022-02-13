The police took control of the situation on the bridge between Canada and the USA

It will open soon.

Police officers are in full control of the situation on the Ambassador Bridge, which connects the Canadian Windsor (Ontario) and the American Detroit (Michigan). This was reported on Sunday by the CBC TV channel.

According to him, the bridge and the crossing point of the state border will open in the near future.

On Friday, the Ontario Superior Court issued an order for truckers to release the Ambassador Bridge. On Saturday, reinforced police squads arrived at the bridge, which gradually began to squeeze out protesters against coronavirus restrictions of citizens. Several people were detained, the rest dispersed.