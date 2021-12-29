The post of special envoy on women’s rights in Afghanistan has appeared in the Department of State

This post was taken by Rina Amiri. Stephanie Foster became Senior Advisor on Women and Girls in Afghanistan.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday announced the appointment of Rina Amiri as the U.S. Special envoy on women’s and girls’ rights in Afghanistan.

“As a special envoy, she (Amiri) will work on issues of critical importance to me, to this administration and to the national security of the United States <…>. We strive for a peaceful, stable and secure Afghanistan in which Afghans can live and thrive in conditions of political, economic and social inclusivity. Special Envoy Amiri will work closely with me to achieve this goal,” Blinken said in a written statement distributed by the press service of the Department of State. In addition, the chief of American diplomacy also announced the appointment of Stephenie Foster as a senior adviser on women and girls in Afghanistan. According to NBC, in the administration of the 44th American President Barack Obama (he held the post in 2009-2017), Amiri was a senior adviser to the US Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan.