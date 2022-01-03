The President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro was hospitalized

According to the press service of the head of state, he is worried about abdominal pain.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was taken to a private clinic in Sao Paulo on Monday with abdominal pain. This was reported by the press service of the head of state.

“President Jair Bolsonaro was taken to the Vila Nova Star clinic in Sao Paulo for examination due to abdominal discomfort,” the statement said.

It is noted that the head of state feels well. Further details about his state of health will be made public by the medical institution, the presidential administration said.

According to the Bungie News radio station, we may be talking about a new case of intestinal obstruction. With a similar problem, the politician was already hospitalized in July 2021; he was discharged after a course of conservative treatment. According to the radio station, Bolsonaro’s attending physician was forced to interrupt his vacation in the Bahamas and is awaiting the arrival of a special flight that will take him to Sao Paulo.

Since mid-December, the politician had been on vacation in the southern state of Santa Catarina.