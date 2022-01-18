The President of Mexico has recovered after repeated COVID-19 disease

Lopez Obrador noted that this time the recovery was faster.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced that he had recovered after suffering from COVID-19 for the second time and resumed public activities.

According to Lopez Obrador, he is no longer infected.

He noted that his symptoms were milder and his recovery was faster than when he was first infected with the coronavirus last year.

“This shows that this strain does not lead to such a severe course of the disease as the previous delta strain,” Lopez Obrador told reporters about a week after he announced that he had fallen ill with COVID-19 again.

“What also helps is the vaccine – vaccination and timely receipt of a booster dose,” he added.

