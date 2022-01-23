The press secretary of the White House again got into an awkward situation

White House press Secretary Jen Psaki in an interview with an American TV channel confused U.S. President Joe Biden with former American leader Barack Obama. This happened when Psaki was answering the question whether she plans to retire this year, writes The Daily Mail.

“I do not know when I will leave. It’s an honor for me, I like working for the president Oba… Biden,” Psaki said.

It is not known what caused this reservation. According to the press secretary, she likes to spend time with Biden, communicate and listen to his opinion on various occasions. She admitted that she gets great joy from it. Psaki wished everyone to have such an experience in life.

Psaki has repeatedly distinguished herself by her odious statements and curiosities during public speeches. So, one day she barely pronounced the name of an American politician. On the video, which was distributed by the White House, it was clear that Psaki was pronouncing with effort the name of Senator from Arizona Democrat Kyrsten Sinema.