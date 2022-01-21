The price of bitcoin dropped below 38 thousand dollars

The cost of bitcoin accelerated the fall to 10% on Friday, falling below 38 thousand dollars, according to trading data.

On the largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, Binance, bitcoin is getting cheaper by 9.2% per day, to 38.18 thousand dollars. Minutes earlier, the reduction in the price of bitcoin exceeded 10%, and the price was at the level of 37.71 thousand dollars.

Analysts attribute the cheapening of bitcoin to the influence of stock markets. On Thursday, the main U.S. stock indexes fell markedly, with the NASDAQ index of high-tech companies showing the most noticeable decline. Asian stock exchanges mostly closed in the red on Friday; European stock markets are also falling now.

According to digital asset data provider Kaiko, bitcoin has shown a strong correlation with the dynamics of stock markets since September 2020, while from time to time the change in the value of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies was associated with their own impulses.

“Cryptocurrencies are no longer a separate risky asset, and they respond to changes in global politics,” the Wall Street Journal newspaper also quotes the opinion of the head of the Kaiko research department, Clara Medalie.

The cheapening of bitcoin also coincided with the publication of the financial report of the streaming service Netflix; the company’s shares are getting cheaper by 20% in the U.S. after the release of data on a decrease in the number of new subscribers. Some analysts point out that the sale of shares of popular technology companies may encourage investors to close their cryptocurrency positions in order to limit losses, the newspaper writes.