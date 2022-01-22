The price of bitcoin has dropped below 35 thousand dollars for the first time since July

The cost of bitcoin has dropped to 35 thousand dollars for the first time since July last year, according to trading data.

Bitcoin fell by 8.9% to 35.4 thousand dollars on the largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance. According to the CoinMarketCap portal, which calculates the average price for more than 20 exchanges, bitcoin fell by 9% to $ 34.9 thousand. The dynamics for the day are given everywhere.

On Friday afternoon, bitcoin also lost about 10% in price, falling below 38 thousand dollars.

Analysts attribute the cheapening of cryptocurrencies to the influence of stock markets. On the twentieth of January, the main U.S. stock indexes fell markedly, with the NASDAQ index of high-tech companies showing the most noticeable decline. On Friday, Asian stock exchanges mostly closed in the red, European stock markets also fell.

The reduction in the price of bitcoin also coincided with the publication of the financial report of the streaming service Netflix: the company’s shares are getting cheaper by 20% at pre-auctions in the United States after the appearance of data on a decrease in the number of new subscribers. Some analysts point out that the sell-off of shares of popular technology companies may encourage investors to close their cryptocurrency positions in order to limit losses.

According to the digital asset data provider Kaiko, bitcoin has demonstrated a strong correlation with the dynamics of stock markets since September 2020. From time to time, the change in the value of cryptocurrencies is associated with their own impulses.