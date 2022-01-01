The price of Realme GT 2 Pro has become known

The flagship smartphone Realme GT 2 Pro will be the most expensive smartphone in the history of the Realme brand.

This is reported by the Chinese network informant Digital Chat Station. According to him, the cost of Realme GT 2 Pro in China will be approximately 5,000 yuan or $ 785. True, the insider did not mention what information was being discussed. Perhaps the top-end variant will be priced at $ 785.

The Realme GT 2 Pro will be the company’s first premium flagship. It will receive an AMOLED E5 LTPO 2.0 display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and WQHD + resolution, a Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset and two 50 MP cameras. The main module will boast OIS, while the ultra-wide-angle module will boast a capture angle of 150 degrees.

In a future novelty, we will see a 5000 mAh battery with 65 W wired recharging. The selfie camera will have a resolution of 32 MP. The model will go on sale with Android OS 12 and shell Realme UI 3.0

The Realme GT 2 Pro will be announced on January 4, 2022 (not at CES 2022). Along with the Pro version, the company will show the regular Realme GT 2 model, which will receive the Snapdragon 888 chipset.