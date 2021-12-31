The prototype of the new eVTOL type hypercar flies at a speed of 217 km / h at an altitude of 900 m

The first tests of a small prototype of a flying two-seater Volar of the eVTOL type from the British company Bellwether Industries were successfully carried out in Dubai.

The British company Bellwether Industries has built and launched a semi-scale prototype of the eVTOL-type Volar flying hypercar. Recall that vehicles of this type use electricity for vertical hovering, takeoff and landing. The remotely controlled prototype performed several flights in the UAE capital at a speed of about 40 km / h at an altitude of four meters.

In the future, the Volar flying car will be able to reach speeds of over 321 km / h. When Bellwether Industries engineers create a full-scale prototype, it will be a four-seater flying car, about 3.2 m wide.The airplane will fly at a speed of 217 km / h at an altitude of 900 m. The flight time on a single battery charge is expected to be up to 90 minutes, and the maximum load – 600 kg. According to the developers plan, the Volar hypercar will go on sale by 2028.

Bellwether Industries says the Volar will be the ideal flying car for private customers or flying taxis.