The rate of spread of COVID-19 in the United States has reached a record for a pandemic

The maximum daily rates of the spread of the new coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic were recorded in the United States. This was reported by CNN, citing data from Johns Hopkins University, which conducts calculations based on information from federal and local authorities.

According to experts, over the past seven days, the average number of new cases of infection per day was 254,496. Thus, the record figures of January of this year were exceeded, when an average of 251,989 cases of infection in 24 hours were recorded in the United States during the week.

An increase in the number of cases of infection is observed in the United States against the background of the spread of the omicron strain of coronavirus. According to an expert from Brown University (Rhode Island) Ashish Jha, “January will be a very difficult month.” “It is worth preparing for the fact that a lot of people will get infected with the coronavirus in January,” he said, stressing that this poses a particular danger for those who have not yet been vaccinated.

In general, in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University estimates, the number of infected has already reached 53.1 million, 820.4 thousand people have died. At the same time, over the past four weeks, more than 4.35 million people have been infected, more than 38.5 thousand have died. The country continues to occupy the first place in the world in these two indicators.