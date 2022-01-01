The reasons for the closure of the Foxconn plant for the production of Apple smartphones have become known

The appalling working and living conditions have led to the closure of Foxconn’s iPhone plant in southern India.Reported by Reuters. The published article describes the inhuman conditions in which employees had to live and work. On December 17, 2021, the plant went on strike after the mass poisoning.

Reuters spoke to six women who assembled smartphones in the southern Indian city of Chennai. According to them, usually a couple of people suffer from poisoning, but when problems immediately arose among 259 workers, other employees of the plant decided to go on strike.

The 21-year-old who quit after the protests said people in the dorms were constantly experiencing health problems, from allergies to chest pains. Five out of six women said that up to 30 people lived in the rooms, which meant that some had to sleep on the floor. In addition, the flush in the toilets did not work due to the lack of water.

Inspectors found rats in dorm kitchens. Interviewees noted that the food they received often contained worms.

Foxconn is now accused of deliberately recruiting people who are not inclined to form unions and protest. In particular, women under the age of 22 from rural areas. Apple sent independent auditors to the plant over concerns over food safety and living conditions. The plant has been closed since December 18, 2021.