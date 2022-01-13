The Republican leader in the House of Representatives refused to answer questions about the attack on the Capitol

Kevin McCarthy said he was not going to help the work of an “illegal” commission investigating an attempt by Trump supporters to disrupt the recognition of the results of the presidential election.

The special committee of the U.S. Congress investigating the storming of Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021, was refused on Wednesday after it appealed to the Republican leader in the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy with a request to voluntarily answer questions about Donald Trump’s actions on the day of the riots.

In a publicly released letter addressed to McCarthy, members of the special committee asked the senior Republican in the House of Representatives to answer their questions in early February.

McCarthy later issued a written statement saying he would not cooperate with what he called an “illegal” committee.

“As a representative and leader of the minority party, I have decided – without regret, but also without pleasure – not to participate in the abuse of power undertaken by the special committee, which now tarnishes the honor of [Congress] and will continue to harm it in the future,” McCarthy said in a statement.

Members of the committee are trying to establish what then-President Donald Trump was doing at a time when thousands of his supporters attacked police officers, desecrated the Capitol building and forced congressmen and Vice President Mike Pence to flee the building for their lives.

According to a source familiar with the situation, on Wednesday, members of the committee held a virtual meeting with former Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

“We also need to find out exactly what the president planned to implement on January 6, and get information about all the other ways he tried to change the election results,” the chairman of the Special Committee, legislator Bennie Thompson, said in a letter addressed to Kevin McCarthy.

According to the letter, the committee is also investigating whether Trump offered McCarthy any ideas about the Republican leader’s public comments in the lower house of Congress, and whether the politician told investigators about his conversations with the president on the day of the attack.

McCarthy and Trump met on January 28, 2021 in Palm Beach in south Florida.

The Special Committee interviewed more than 340 witnesses and issued dozens of subpoenas in connection with the investigation into the storming of the Capitol by a crowd of Trump supporters when lawmakers certified the victory of President Joe Biden in the election.

The Committee plans to publish an interim report in the summer. The final report will be released in the fall, a source familiar with the investigation said last month.

Members of the committee said they would consider transferring evidence of Trump’s criminal behavior to the U.S. Department of Justice. Such a move would be more symbolic, but it could increase political pressure on Attorney General Merrick Garland, who is expected to bring charges against the former president.