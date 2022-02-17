The Senate approved the expert on Russia Wallander to the post of assistant to the head of the Pentagon

The candidacy put forward by U.S. President Joe Biden was supported by 83 legislators.

The full Senate of the U.S. Congress approved Celeste Wallander for the position of Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs. The meeting was broadcast by the C-SPAN TV channel.

The candidacy put forward by U.S. President Joe Biden was supported by 83 legislators, 13 voted against.

Democrats had previously insisted that Wallander’s candidacy should be approved in the near future in light of the situation around Ukraine. Lawmakers noted that she could take part in Washington’s development of measures related to Russia and the strengthening of NATO.

Wallander is considered an expert on Russia in the USA. She supervised the Russian direction in the National Security Council of the White House under the administration of the 44th President of the United States Barack Obama and was an assistant to the American leader. She also served as Deputy Assistant to the head of the Pentagon for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasian Policy.

The expert has participated in research programs related to Russia in a number of American analytical centers. Among them is the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.