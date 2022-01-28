The Senate is considering a bill to increase military assistance to Ukraine

BY Ivan Maltsev
The Senate is considering a bill to increase military assistance to Ukraine

The new bill may be considered in the upper house of the U.S. Congress as early as next week.

A group of senators from both parties held a meeting, during which they discussed the creation of a bill on a sharp increase in the volume of defense assistance provided to Ukraine by the United States in connection with the threat of Russian invasion.

A group of five Democrats and five Republicans has made progress in negotiations on the development of a corresponding bill, a source familiar with the negotiations told Reuters. It is planned that the bill will be considered by the Senate next week. In order to become law, the document must also receive approval in the House of Representatives and be signed by President Joe Biden.

Senators from both parties stated that they want to promptly support Ukraine, at whose borders Russia has concentrated significant military power in recent months, demanding that NATO withdraw troops and weapons from Eastern Europe, as well as deny Ukraine the right to join the Western defense alliance.

There are still disagreements between the senators, especially regarding the need to impose sanctions against the “Nord Stream-2” gas pipeline.

Representatives of both parties are also working on an agreement on what sanctions should be imposed against Russia now and which can be used in the event of an invasion, sources in the Senate said.

A spokesman for Senator Bob Menendez declined to comment on the details of negotiations on the bill. Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, introduced a bill in January on the introduction of large-scale sanctions against high-ranking Russian officials, including against Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as against Russian banking institutions, in the event of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Republicans would like the bill to include a “significant increase” in presidential powers or an accelerated mechanism for providing security assistance to Ukraine, a source familiar with the negotiations said.

