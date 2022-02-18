The Senate of the U.S. Congress adopted a resolution in support of Ukraine

According to the leader of the Democratic majority Chuck Schumer, the approval of the document means that American lawmakers from both parties are “united in their desire to protect Ukraine.”

The full Senate of the U.S. Congress unanimously adopted a resolution in support of Ukraine. The meeting was broadcast by the C-SPAN TV channel.

“The adopted resolution is of great importance,” said Chuck Schumer, the leader of the Democratic majority in the U.S. Senate (from New York state). In his opinion, the approval of the document means that American lawmakers from both parties are “united in their desire to protect Ukraine.”

Resolutions of the House of Representatives and the Senate, which are adopted separately in each house of Congress, have no legal force and are advisory in nature. Thus, legislators express their position on a particular issue, and the executive branch of government has the right to ignore such documents.

As follows from the text of the resolution, the senators support “the efforts of the Ukrainian authorities to restore territorial integrity.” In this regard, lawmakers suggest that Washington “provide political, diplomatic and military support” to Kyiv with regard to these efforts. This should include additional arms supplies to Kyiv, the document says.

The lawmakers also suggest that the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden “in the event of any further invasion or malicious actions by Russia that undermine the sovereignty of Ukraine <…>, use all available tools to force the Russian Federation to incur significant costs and to restore peace in Europe.”

Last-minute corrections

The resolution was published on the website of Senator Jeanne Shaheen (Democrat from New Hampshire), who is one of the authors of this initiative. The final text of the document differs from the one that the group of senators originally proposed to approve. In the final version, in particular, there is the following addition: “Nothing in this resolution should be interpreted as a declaration of war or authorization for the use of military force against the Russian Federation <…> or as permission for the entry of the armed forces of the United States into Ukraine.”

As Politico newspaper reported, Senator Rand Paul (Republican from Kentucky) insisted on making these amendments on Thursday. He stated that otherwise he would block the adoption of the document.