The seventh batch of weapons was delivered to Ukraine from the United States

A cargo plane with ammunition from the United States landed on Thursday at Boryspil International Airport near Kyiv. This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov.

“The seventh American bird landed in Boryspil! This time – 85 tons of live ammunition for grenade launchers,” he wrote on Twitter.

Reznikov promised that this party would not be the last. “It should be continued,” the minister assured.

The first batch of military cargo, including ammunition, with a total weight of more than 90 tons arrived in Ukraine from the United States on January 22. The next day, a second cargo was delivered to Kyiv – American weapons weighing more than 80 tons. Two days later, on January 25, a third plane arrived in Ukraine, with lethal weapons. Kyiv received another 81 tons of ammunition of various calibers from the United States on January 28. On January 31, Reznikov announced the arrival in Kiev of the fifth plane with 84 tons of American ammunition of various calibers, and the next day – the sixth board with 84 tons of weapons. It was noted that the arms deliveries take place within the framework of the $200 million aid to Ukraine approved by the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden.