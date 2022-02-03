The situation around Ukraine can seriously affect the inflation-ridden markets

U.S. and German securities, considered the most reliable market securities, experienced the worst month since the beginning of 2021.

Worries about the buildup of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine, along with worries in the United States about further interest rate hikes, contributed to a 5 percent drop on Wall Street last month. Government bonds and gold – assets that usually rise in the event of political upheaval or the threat of war – have not made a profit.

U.S. and German government bonds, considered the most reliable securities of all financial instruments, experienced the worst month since the beginning of 2021. Then, their yields rose by 30 and 20 basis points, respectively, as the focus was on inflation and the prospect of an increase in interest rates. Gold fell by 2%.

The simultaneous fall of both stocks and bonds happens infrequently. According to John Briggs, head of International strategy at NatWest Markets, this has happened about 14% of the time since 2000.

Investors have long relied on the inverse correlation between stocks and bonds to protect returns in difficult times, using the traditional 60:40 investment portfolio strategy (60% in the form of stocks, and 40% in the form of bonds, gold and cash).

However, now, according to Briggs, investors “need to take into account the idea” that markets may react differently at a time when central banks are focused on curbing rising inflation.

“If we see a further deterioration of the situation in Ukraine, then for investors looking for traditional “safe havens” (safe investment areas), some of the old correlations may turn out to be incorrect,” Briggs commented. The difference in the current situation is that inflation, which has been contained for decades, is gaining momentum in many countries. The conflict with Russia further inflates inflationary fears due to the rise in the value of oil and food.