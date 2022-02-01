The sixth batch of weapons was delivered to Kyiv from the United States in a week and a half

In total, Ukraine received about 500 tons of defense equipment.

A cargo plane from the United States delivered the sixth batch of weapons to Ukraine since January 22. This was announced on Tuesday by the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov.

“Another day has not passed, and we are unloading the sixth bird from our friends from the USA! 84 tons of ammunition has arrived in Kyiv! In total, today we have received about 500 tons of defense equipment from the United States! And this is not the end,” he wrote on Twitter. At the same time, Reznikov published a photo of a cargo plane, as well as its contents with a large number of boxes.

On Monday evening, the Minister announced the arrival in Kyiv of the fifth plane with 84 tons of ammunition of various calibers.

The first batch of military cargo, including ammunition, with a total weight of more than 90 tons arrived in Ukraine from the United States on January 22. The next day, a second cargo was delivered to Kyiv – American weapons weighing more than 80 tons. Two days later, on January 25, a third plane arrived in Ukraine, with lethal weapons. Kyiv received another 81 tons of ammunition of various calibers from the United States on January 28. It was noted that the arms deliveries take place within the framework of the $200 million aid to Ukraine approved by the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden.

Western countries continue to provide military support to Ukraine, including by supplying weapons that are used in the Donbas. Kyiv was supplied with weapons, except for the United States, Great Britain, Canada, France, Poland, Lithuania, Estonia, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey.