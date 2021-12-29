The skull of an extinct bird with an abnormally long tongue found in China

Scientists have discovered in China the remains of an ancient bird with a highly elongated tongue. She lived with dinosaurs about 120 million years ago.

Chinese scientists have found the fossilized remains of a bird that was a Jew during the Cretaceous period – about 120 million years ago. Paleontologists from the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the University of Texas at Austin have named this bird Brevirostruavis macrohyoideus, which means “bird with a short snout and a large tongue.” It is reported that she lived at the same time as the dinosaurs in what is now northeastern China. The peculiarity of the new species is that it has an abnormally long tongue.

Modern hummingbirds and woodpeckers are known to have tongues much longer than their heads. However, the extinct bird is considered the earliest example of a bird that can stick its tongue out of its beak. At the same time, B. macrohyoideus had a relatively short beak, small peg-shaped teeth, but a strongly elongated bony sublingual apparatus. As the researchers note, the bird’s tongue was almost the same length as its head.

This short-snout bird with a long tongue is part of an extinct group of birds known as enantiornithines (also known as enanciornis). They were the most abundant group of birds during the Cretaceous period (between 66 and 145 million years ago), whose fossils have been found all over the world.