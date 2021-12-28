The spacecraft on the ISS recorded a gamma burst from a neutron star

Instruments aboard the ISS have detected a large-scale gamma-ray burst ejected by a neutron star in a distant galaxy.

A neutron star is the remnant of a massive star that has reached the end of its evolutionary path. If they are spinning rapidly, then they are called a radio pulsar. Neutron stars are the remnants of massive stars that have reached the end of their evolutionary path in time and space.

Some of these stars have extremely strong magnetic fields of up to hundreds of billions of Tesla. In addition, such objects – magnetars – are capable of rapidly rotating, from time to time emitting sudden and extremely powerful fluxes of radiation, which are registered in the form of gamma-ray bursts.

Instruments on the ISS recorded a flare from sources outside our Galaxy – this is the GRB 2001415 burst from the galaxy NGC 253, located in the constellation Sculptor, at a distance of about 11 million light years.

To study the phenomenon, the ASIM instrument was used – this is an X-ray and gamma-ray detector, it is located on board the ISS and is engaged in registering flares in the upper layers of the earth’s atmosphere. The GRB 2001415 burst was recorded on April 15, 2020: it lasted about 160 milliseconds. During this time, about 1046 erg of energy was thrown out – this is how much the Sun releases over a hundred thousand years. The magnitude of the magnetic field of the magnetar reaches 1016 gauss.

The authors of the work suggested that such gamma-ray bursts occur due to random disturbances in the magnetic field of a neutron star. During this process, Alfvén waves are generated, which cause shaking of the surface and reach deeper layers. The outburst ends with reconnection of the magnetic field lines, and the magnetar “falls silent” again.