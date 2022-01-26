The Speaker of the House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress announced plans to seek re-election

BY Ivan Maltsev
36 Views
The Speaker of the House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress announced plans to seek re-election

Nancy Pelosi has represented California in the lower house of the U.S. Congress since 1987.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (from California), who represents the Democratic Party and currently holds the third most important post in the U.S. state hierarchy, intends to seek re-election to the lower house of Congress. This is stated in her statement.

“Although we have made progress, much more needs to be done to improve people’s lives,” said Pelosi, who is now 81. “Our democracy is under threat because of attacks on the truth, attacks on the Capitol and attacks on voting rights in the states,” the lawmaker added. “I am running for a new term in Congress to work in the interests of the people and protect democracy,” Pelosi said. She did not explain whether she intends to seek election as Speaker of the House of Representatives in the future.

Pelosi has represented California in the lower house of the U.S. Congress since 1987.

Midterm elections to the U.S. Congress will be held in November 2022. They will elect all 435 members of the House of Representatives and 34 senators. Currently, Democrats hold the majority in the lower house of Congress.

If you have found a spelling error, please, notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Author: Ivan Maltsev
The study of political and social problems of different countries of the world. Analysis of large companies on the world market. Observing world leaders in the political arena.
Function: Chief-Editor
E-mail: Great7news@gmail.com
Ivan Maltsev

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send