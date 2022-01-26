The Speaker of the House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress announced plans to seek re-election

Nancy Pelosi has represented California in the lower house of the U.S. Congress since 1987.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (from California), who represents the Democratic Party and currently holds the third most important post in the U.S. state hierarchy, intends to seek re-election to the lower house of Congress. This is stated in her statement.

“Although we have made progress, much more needs to be done to improve people’s lives,” said Pelosi, who is now 81. “Our democracy is under threat because of attacks on the truth, attacks on the Capitol and attacks on voting rights in the states,” the lawmaker added. “I am running for a new term in Congress to work in the interests of the people and protect democracy,” Pelosi said. She did not explain whether she intends to seek election as Speaker of the House of Representatives in the future.

Midterm elections to the U.S. Congress will be held in November 2022. They will elect all 435 members of the House of Representatives and 34 senators. Currently, Democrats hold the majority in the lower house of Congress.