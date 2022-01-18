The sun is proposed to be “darkened” to combat climate change. Scientists say it’s dangerous

46 academics and management experts created an open letter explaining why they think such technologies are extremely dangerous.

Previously, scientists have voiced the idea that it is possible to “block” solar radiation in order to reduce its negative impact on the Earth’s surface and slow down global warming. This is called solar geoengineering.

To achieve this effect, various methods are proposed, for example, researchers from Harvard University, with the support of Bill Gates, want to spray small particles that reflect sunlight into the upper atmosphere.

The risks of solar geoengineering are poorly understood and can never be fully known. The impact will vary by region, and there is uncertainty about impacts on weather, agriculture, and basic food and water needs. Open letter

The authors note that if the intensity of solar radiation decreases, it will interfere with monsoon rains in South Asia and West Africa, and also cause significant damage to crops. It can also cause drying up in the Amazon.

International political control over the development of contested technologies with high stakes and planetary risks is not unprecedented. The international community has a rich history of international restrictions and moratoriums on activities and technologies deemed too dangerous or undesirable. Open letter