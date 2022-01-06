The Sundance Film Festival will be held in an online format

The reason the organizers of the festival called the increase in the number of infections of Omicron-a variant of coronavirus in the United States.

The Sundance Independent Film Festival in Utah will be held this year in an online format due to the increase in the number of infections with omicron, a variant of coronavirus in the country. This was announced by the organizers of the event.

“Although it is a great loss to abandon face-to-face events in Utah, we do not believe that it can be safe or justified to gather thousands of actors, viewers, employees, volunteers and partners from around the world for an 11-day festival,” the organizers’ website says.

Earlier it was planned that the event would be held in a hybrid format. The start date of the festival has not changed and is scheduled for January 20.