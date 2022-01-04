The survey revealed a decline in the rating of the U.S. president in December to 44%

The policy of the current U.S. President Joe Biden in December found support from only 44% of the country’s residents, which was a record low. This is evidenced by the survey data published on Tuesday by NBC.

According to her, in December, the decisions of the head of the American administration were supported by 2% fewer people than in September, when Biden’s rating dropped to 46% amid the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan.

According to the TV company, respondents are most concerned about how the American administration is coping with economic problems in the country. In particular, 72% of respondents are dissatisfied with the increase in prices for everyday goods, and 66% are dissatisfied with the ways of providing material support.

The survey was conducted by telephone among 1,895 residents of the United States.

