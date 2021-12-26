The Syrian military blocked the path of a convoy of U.S. armored vehicles in the province of Hasakah

According to the SANA news agency, the Syrian soldiers did not threaten with weapons and did not open warning fire.

Syrian army soldiers did not let a mechanized patrol of American forces through their checkpoint on Sunday in the vicinity of the town of Tell Tamer in the north-west of Hasakah province. This was reported by the agency SANA.

According to him, when the U.S. military approached the Mazraat-Shavish area on armored personnel carriers, Syrian soldiers took to the highway and blocked their passage. At the same time, they did not threaten with weapons and did not open a warning fire. As a result, the U.S. military had to change the route.

Similar incidents occurred several times in December on the outskirts of the city of Al-Qamishli in the north-east of Hasakah province. There, local residents blocked the way for joint patrols of the U.S. military and fighters of Kurdish formations from the “Syrian Democratic Forces” (SDF). Participants of spontaneous actions protested against the presence of U.S. troops in the north of the country and threw stones at military vehicles. There was no information about casualties among American servicemen and Kurdish fighters.