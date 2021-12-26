The Taliban recommended the United States not to interfere in the internal affairs of Afghanistan

BY Ivan Maltsev
As the deputy Foreign Minister in the interim government of the Taliban, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, said, “for the first time in recent decades, Afghanistan has begun to make its own independent decisions.”

The radical Taliban movement that has come to power in Afghanistan calls on the United States not to interfere in internal Afghan affairs and declares that it is ready to resist if necessary. This was stated on Sunday by the deputy Foreign Minister in the interim government of the Taliban, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai.

“I would like to warn the United States not to interfere in the internal affairs of Afghanistan,” Stanikzai said, quoted by the Afghan TV channel 1TV. “No one should think that the Afghans are tired of the war and are unable to defend themselves,” the deputy Foreign Minister said, adding that “if necessary, the Afghans will be able to resist [the aggressor] for another 40 years.”

According to Stanikzai, in the last four months, since the Taliban came to power in Kabul, “Afghanistan began to make its own independent decisions for the first time in recent decades.”

